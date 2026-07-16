Fall Sports Season Nears for Wolves

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s fall sports teams are spending the final weeks of summer preparing for the upcoming season through camps, clinics and preseason workouts before official practices begin in August.

The Green River football team recently wrapped up its Wolves Youth Football Camp, the first hosted under new head coach Brennan Walk. The camp ran from Friday through Wednesday and gave young athletes from grades three to eight an opportunity to work with the program’s coaching staff.

Next week, the Wolves will hold their summer camp for high school players. Practices are scheduled for Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Green River can begin official practices without pads on Aug. 17 before players are permitted to put on pads beginning Aug. 20.

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The Green River volleyball program will host its Future Wolves Volleyball Camp for incoming kindergarten through eighth-grade students July 22-24. Later in the month, the Wolves will welcome former Boise State volleyball assistant coach and Idaho State alum Hayley Peterson to work with the high school program July 27-29.

Green River’s tennis team is hosting a doubles tournament Monday, July 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Head coach Phil Harder has opened the event to players from Rock Springs as well. The Wolves are allowed through the WHSAA to begin official practice Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, Green River girls swimming is getting ready for its first season under head coach Allen Clark. The Lady Wolves are eligible to begin practice Aug. 17 as Clark takes over the program.

The Green River golf team is also preparing for the upcoming season and can begin practice Aug. 10.