Familiar Face Takes Over Rock Springs Volleyball Program with Focus on Culture, Discipline

ROCK SPRINGS — A familiar face is back on the Rock Springs High School volleyball sideline. Casey Rood, a former multi-sport standout and collegiate volleyball player, has been named head coach of the Lady Tigers, taking over the program following the retirement of coach Wendy Bider.

Rood, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Lady Tigers during a three-year stretch that included a conference title and three straight state tournament appearances, most recently worked at Green River High School. There, she helped guide the Wolves to a second-place conference finish and a state tournament berth.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity and working with these athletes,” Rood said. “I’m very passionate about volleyball, and it being a tool to help these young women gain invaluable life skills and lessons. I hope we can build a program and culture that carries its strength and values from season to season.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rood said her time coaching in both Rock Springs and Green River has been invaluable.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been a part of both Rock Springs and Green River’s volleyball programs,” she said. “I’ve gotten to work alongside some incredible coaches like Jessica Demaret, Shawn Pyer, Jordan Christensen, and Jenna and Abby, who I now have as assistants. Each of these women have taught me so much about the game of volleyball, how to coach, and how to strengthen a program. I cherish every season I’ve gotten to be a part of in Sweetwater County.”

Bider’s tenure as head coach, which spanned nearly three decades of coaching in Sweetwater County, left a lasting mark on the program. While Rood never coached alongside her, she said Bider created “space for her athletes to be passionate,” adding, “I think that speaks volumes. I hope this coaching staff we’ve got now can continue to foster an atmosphere of excitement for these girls.”

Rood’s coaching philosophy centers on “process over outcome” and focusing on what can be controlled. “Wins and losses are an outcome, so I tend not to focus on that,” she said. “I want my team to be disciplined and be able to walk off the court proud of the effort they gave, no matter the outcome.”

That approach translates directly into her practice structure.

“A drill or skill we struggle with? Well, get comfortable because we are going to finish it,” she said. “Volleyball is a unique sport in that you can’t just ‘run out the clock,’ so we’ve got to be mentally tough enough to control the game and physically disciplined enough to trust our training.”

Leadership, accountability, and resilience are key pillars in her program.

“I think the small details over time become the big ones, so I want my athletes to also focus on the small things,” Rood said. “We are attentive and present during meetings, practices, and games. I want a high level of communication and understanding of the game, and that comes from being educated myself and then educating my players.”

The Lady Tigers finished last season with a postseason push that saw them take a set off top-seeded Evanston before falling 3-1 and then battling Jackson in a tight third set before being eliminated in straight sets. Rood sees potential to build on that competitive fight.

“It’s still early, but from what I’ve seen over the summer we’ve got a lot of potential,” she said. “They seem hungry and ready to work hard. We are really going to work hard on mental toughness and grit, being able to shift momentum when things aren’t in our favor.”

Short- and long-term, Rood’s goals remain consistent: building confident, skilled athletes from the freshman level through varsity. “I hope we can get to a point long term where each incoming class contributes to that culture, and we are strong year after year,” she said.

Above all, Rood hopes her players leave the program with life skills they can carry well beyond the court.

“I hope my girls learn the value of hard work, dedication, discipline, teamwork, and communication,” she said. “At the end of the day volleyball is just a game, but it’s a game that can teach us so much about ourselves. I want them to be proud of the effort they gave to their team. I hope they come away from the program knowing they were cared about as a student, athlete, and a person.”