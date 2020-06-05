Family Dynamics Counseling Announces Closure

The following is a letter from Jill A. Johnson, owner of Family Dynamics Counseling

This letter is to inform you I have decided to close my practice, Family Dynamics Counseling, Inc., as of June 16, 2020. Our office location at 4000 Dewar Drive will close as of this date.

Some of you have known me for a long time. I opened Family Dynamics Counseling in 1993. I have been grateful to be a service provider and small business owner in Sweetwater County since that time. I have been privileged to know and work with many fine colleagues and other business owners during my career. I have been able to collaborate with other agencies in Sweetwater County and be a part of innovative projects and programs to serve the people of Sweetwater County. My business has grown over the years and we have weathered many storms as a work team.

I had already been working on taking a new path as a mental health professional and had a great passion for helping other service providers and first responders. I hope to continue in my volunteer efforts in this area. I have always continued to support my staff of quality employees and their growth as professionals. I know they will continue to be an integral part of their community through their commitment and expertise moving forward. I enjoyed being a teacher and a mentor.

Integrity has been very important to me in my life and how I run my business. I hope that it has been noticed in my work as a clinician and in my position as a small business owner in the community. It will be with that same integrity that I will close Family Dynamics Counseling, Inc. after many years of service.

Medical Records

If you would like a copy of your records, please contact the office at 307-382-3010. After our closure, I will remain custodian of the records and requests can be made by calling 307-382-3010.

Your physical records will be maintained in a secure location until it is proper time for them to be destroyed according to the law and statute of limitations.

Our Clinicians

Our clinicians are great at what they do and are moving on to new opportunities in the local area. Please follow our Facebook page for announcements on where you will be able to find your favorite counselor after our closure. Or, you can call our office for more information before June 30, 2020.

It has been a privilege for myself and my staff to serve you, your families, and referrals for all these years. Best wishes for a bright future.

With Regards,

Jill A. Johnson