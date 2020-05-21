Family Is Asking the Community for Help

Many of you know Charles Sykes when he worked for the Sweetwater County Health Department and retired due to health issues. On March 20, 2020, a medical-related issue caused him to be taken by life flight to the University of Utah where he is being treated for brain trauma. At this time it is unknown what all areas of the brain have been affected.

Once he is medically stable he will be assessed to return home. In order to return home, the house will be required to have facilities and safety measures that need to be met. To meet requirements, remodeling must take place to provide a bedroom, bathroom and handicapped facilities on the main floor to address safety needs. The requirement of the remodel and medical expenses that fell upon the family cause the family to ask for assistance.

If you would like more information or an update on his medical condition, please feel free to call a family member. An account for donations has been created at Wells Fargo Bank, in Charles Sykes name.