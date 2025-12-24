Family Launches Nonprofit in Memory of Macey Dawn Bradshaw

LYMAN — The family of Macey Dawn Bradshaw has established a nonprofit organization in her honor following her death in a domestic violence related murder-suicide.

The organization, A New Dawn: Remembering Macey Dawn, will focus on supporting youth, with an emphasis on domestic violence awareness and mental health, according to her aunt, Angie Condor. The family said the goal is to educate, support, and protect young people while honoring Macey’s life.

Macey, 20, died Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. Her family said they want her to be remembered for how she lived rather than how she died.

“The family wants to express overwhelming gratitude for the outpouring of love from our community,” Condor said. “We live in a great community of people who are kind to one another.”

Condor described Macey as a kind and compassionate young woman who was deeply devoted to her family. She was especially close to her sister, Taylor, and shared a strong bond with her father, Justin Bradshaw, whom the family described as her source of comfort and support.

Macey was a gifted artist whose work reflected her creativity and depth. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and found peace in the outdoors. She also loved animals, particularly her cat, Anubis.

In the year before her death, Condor said Macey was excited to be living on her own and had entered a period of happiness and contentment. One of the quotes displayed in her home read, “throw an unexpected stranger a smile.”

“That is how we want to remember her,” Condor said. “Both families involved in this tragedy are experiencing immense grief, and we want to respond in a positive way.”