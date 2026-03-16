Family Nurse Practitioner Joins Hospital Clinic

ROCK SPRINGS — As a new family nurse practitioner at the Family and Occupational Medicine Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial, Mikayla LaPointe looks forward to giving back to a community that has given so much to her.

LaPointe is now seeing patients at the clinic CEO Irene Richardson said.

“We’re so happy Mikayla chose to remain in Rock Springs and care for patients at our clinic,” Richardson said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

LaPointe was born and raised in Rock Springs. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2015. She moved to St. George, Utah, to complete a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. She and her husband moved back to Rock Springs in 2021 to be closer to family and friends. She received a Master’s of Science Degree in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University.

“I come from a family with a very strong medical background” LaPointe said. “My stepfather is a physician, my mother and aunt are both pharmacists, and my brother is a physician. Medicine was something I grew up around and I wanted to follow in those footsteps. I enjoy helping and taking care of others, so nursing was an easy path to pursue.”

The family nurse practitioner profession offers providers a wide variety patients who can be cared for throughout all stages of their life, she said.

“I can manage patients from infancy to the time they become elderly, which allows me to build long-lasting relationships with them and their families,” LaPointe said. “I look forward to being able to give back to a community that has given so much to me throughout my life.”

LaPointe completed her nursing rotations at the Family and Occupational Medicine Clinics.

“I absolutely fell in love,” she said. “All of the providers are fantastic, and the atmosphere is inviting. You feel like you are a part of a family. I’m very excited to join their wonderful group.”

When she’s not at work, LaPointe enjoys hanging out with her husband and two children. She likes being active, spending time in the mountains and watching documentaries.