Family of Five Recovering from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

GREEN RIVER — A Green River family of five is lucky to be alive after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday, according to the Green River Fire Department (GRFD).

On Sunday morning at 3:44 a.m., the Green River Police Department (GRPD) and Castle Rock Ambulance responded to a home on Colorado Drive for a report of individuals not feeling well. While on their way, GRPD officers made the decision to have the fire department respond as well.

Upon arrival, two residents were not responding appropriately and GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson decided to have the home checked for carbon monoxide and quickly determined the levels were unsafe.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Responders worked quickly to get all family members out of the home and transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning,” the release states.

Medical staff confirmed the high levels of carbon monoxide in the blood of all five family members and transported them to a medical facility that specializes in treating this type of poisoning.

Firefighters ventilated the home until it was safe to enter. Upon re-entry, firefighters determined the carbon monoxide was coming from a cracked combustion chamber found on the family’s boiler heater.

“Thanks to the quick actions from first responders and medical staff, all five family members are fully recovering. Any delay in responses from first responders to dispatch, or not noticing the signs of CO poisoning upon arrival, and this could have proven fatal to this family,” Robinson said.

“These were the highest levels we have ever witnessed in a home,” Robinson said.

The GRFD said that carbon monoxide is a silent killer and residents should check their home for proper working carbon monoxide, smoke and fire detectors.

“Had a family member not awoke feeling sick, this would have been a different outcome,” Robinson said.