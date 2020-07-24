Family of Irene Kalivas Expresses Appreciation During Loss

Family of Irene Kalivas Expresses Appreciation During Loss

Irene A. Kalivas (November 1, 1923 - July 15, 2020)

“On behalf of the Irene Kalivas family we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, text messages, flowers, food and donations that were given to us during the loss of our Mother.

A special thanks goes to Dr. Dansie, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Gray, Patty O’Lexey, Robyn Owens, Chasity Joyner, Carol Burke, the ICU staff of Memorial Hospital, the staff of Cowboy Cares, Vase Funeral Home, Father John and Father Mario.

Our Mother touched many lives and for that we hope she made a difference in the life they lead.  May her memory be eternal.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

James Kalivas
Peter and Carol Kalivas
Artis and Marlene Kalivas 

Related Articles

Giving Back Through Free Cookie Friday

Giving Back Through Free Cookie Friday

Sweetwater County Featured on KUTV Road Trippin’

Sweetwater County Featured on KUTV Road Trippin’

Memorial Hospital is Hiring!

Memorial Hospital is Hiring!

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 24

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 24