Family of Irene Kalivas Expresses Appreciation During Loss

“On behalf of the Irene Kalivas family we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, text messages, flowers, food and donations that were given to us during the loss of our Mother.

A special thanks goes to Dr. Dansie, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Gray, Patty O’Lexey, Robyn Owens, Chasity Joyner, Carol Burke, the ICU staff of Memorial Hospital, the staff of Cowboy Cares, Vase Funeral Home, Father John and Father Mario.

Our Mother touched many lives and for that we hope she made a difference in the life they lead. May her memory be eternal.”

James Kalivas

Peter and Carol Kalivas

Artis and Marlene Kalivas