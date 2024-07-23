Family Planning Receives Grant for New Equipment

Western Wyoming Family Planning Director Alex Roberson stands in front of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building in Rock Springs. The family planning clinic received a grant from the United Way that will pay for new equipment. Photo Courtesy of Alex Roberson

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Family Planning is the recipient of a grant that will help it purchase new equipment.

The United Way of Southwest Wyoming recently awarded the organization a $7,275 grant to purchase a new exam bed, exam light, a colposcope, and an Autoclave. Alex Roberson, the director of Western Wyoming Family Planning, said the new equipment not only upgrades what they already have but also helps improve the services they offer. The light in particular is a needed upgrade because Roberson said the clinical provider often uses her chin to readjust it while conducting an exam.

An examination bed and light that will be replaced with new equipment that will be funded by a United Way grant.

She said most of the patients they serve don’t have insurance of any form or income. The family planning office sees patients of all ages and offers services such as access to birth control, as well as annual pap smears for older patients. Family planning receives Title 10 federal funding, which is grant funding that funds family planning services, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Western Wyoming Family Planning is at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building on Broadway in Rock Springs. The office was originally located on Thompson Street but moved after Sweetwater County purchased and renovated the former Rock Springs National Bank building. Roberson said many residents don’t know about the move or the fact they operate a clinic.

“A lot of people don’t know the clinic is here,” she said.

Roberson said the clinic sees about 20 patients per day and a provider is on site Tuesdays and Wednesdays.