Family Resource Center Receives Two Grants from the United Way of Southwest Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — United Way of Southwest Wyoming has awarded the Sweetwater Family Resource Center grants for two programs with measurable outcomes that fill community needs in Sweetwater County.

The Family Visitation Program will receive a $23,900 grant. This program works toward helping children to spend more time with non-custodial parents or other significant adults in their lives, and to maintain positive relationships with those adults.

Supervised visits and exchanges work to reduce conflict between adults surrounding visitation issues, and improve safety. The Family Independence Program will receive a $60,000 grant. This program assists income-eligible people in Sweetwater County with rent, utilities, fuel to get to work or school, and furnace and hot water heater expenses. It helps participants to maintain adequate housing and avoid homelessness during a financially difficult time.

“We are extremely grateful to the United Way of Southwest Wyoming,” said Dr. Brian Kaumo, Executive Director of the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. “This funding helps people who live in our community and who have genuine needs.”