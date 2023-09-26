Fans React to 70-20 Broncos Loss

MIAMI – The Denver Broncos tough start to the season continued this week during their trip to Miami. The Broncos became the first team to have 70 points scored against them since 1966. The Dolphins are now the 4th team in NFL history to score 70 and the first NFL team to have 5 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns.
Former Denver Bronco ball boy and current head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, had his offense firing throughout the whole game.
The final score seemed so unbelievable that the NFL had to inform the public that it was “Not a typo”.
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said that his former team is “not good enough” right now.
Next week the 0-3 Broncos will head to Chicago to face off against the 0-3 Bears.