Fans React to 70-20 Broncos Loss

MIAMI – The Denver Broncos tough start to the season continued this week during their trip to Miami. The Broncos became the first team to have 70 points scored against them since 1966. The Dolphins are now the 4th team in NFL history to score 70 and the first NFL team to have 5 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Former Denver Bronco ball boy and current head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, had his offense firing throughout the whole game.

The #Broncos traded a 1st and a 2nd round pick for a coach who just got beat by 50 by their former ball boy. Advertisement - Story continues below... — Danny ‘Drip’ Marino (@DannyDripMarino) September 24, 2023

Mike McDaniel put on a coaching clinic against his hometown team. Talk about full circle 👏 pic.twitter.com/CPrKgvaZUP — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023

The final score seemed so unbelievable that the NFL had to inform the public that it was “Not a typo”.

Sean Payton should have stayed retired, and kept his mouth shut😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6WJX4z98fD — 𝐆𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐘✎ツ (@YoungPiccasso) September 24, 2023

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said that his former team is “not good enough” right now.

"You just got 70 dropped on your dome. A 50 piece and 20 extra flats at no charge. … Yesterday was unacceptable."@ShannonSharpe went off on the Broncos organization 👀 pic.twitter.com/tPb4I1srRM — First Take (@FirstTake) September 25, 2023

Broncos Country holding onto the last hope they had in this franchise pic.twitter.com/AQ6bpRfOWa — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) September 25, 2023

Here are some more fan reactions on Twitter, positive and negative, but mostly negative.

70 points in a football game is insane pic.twitter.com/Hv1QCamzW4 — happenings.nft (@happeningsllc) September 24, 2023

As a @Broncos fan this Simpsons clip is always relevant. pic.twitter.com/6YMn11oXeF — Stev (@__Stev_) September 24, 2023

In case you’re wondering how the Dolphins vs Broncos game went for any fan that was in the stadium. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oni21i8msJ — Villain aka Threat (@uHThreaT) September 25, 2023

On another note, it's pretty remarkable how quickly Marvin Mims has gone from a rookie buried on the depth chart to the #Broncos' best WR.pic.twitter.com/Wk977euk19 — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 25, 2023

Was the Broncos trade for Russ the worst in NFL history? — 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ⁶𓅓 (@itsdrakeszn) September 24, 2023

Russell Wilson walking into Broncos facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ny9tHTpWfv — Huey_Riley_46 (@roddariousbrown) September 24, 2023

The “Hill cooked Surtain” agenda is so false lmao.



Yes, he finally, for the first time in like a year gave up a big play in a historically bad performance by everyone. Oh please 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oF4qPYMOtG — Edge Garcia 🏈 (@BroncosEdge_) September 25, 2023

Broncos vs Bears next Sunday pic.twitter.com/aiqI032MU7 — Bryce 🎸 (@MileHighMims) September 25, 2023

Next week the 0-3 Broncos will head to Chicago to face off against the 0-3 Bears.