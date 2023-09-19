Fans React to Broncos’ 0-2 Start

DENVER – The Sean Payton era in Broncos Country has had a rocky start. After losing 17-16 to the Raiders in week one, the Broncos took the field against the Washington Commanders as 3.5 point favorites. The Commanders were 1-0 heading into this week after a 4th quarter comeback against Arizona.
Many thought that the Broncos would have a turn around season with the over-under win total at 8.5 games this year after going 5-12 last year. The game would not go as planed for the Broncos. The Washington’s defensive front had a huge game this week after tallying 7 sacks
Despite the 7 sacks, the Broncos had an opportunity to tie the game with only 3 seconds left in the ball game. They would attempt a Hail Mary and it would be caught for the touchdown.
After they got the touchdown, they still needed the 2 point conversion to send the game into overtime. The Broncos would look for Courtland Sutton through the air but the pass would fall incomplete on what many thought to be a missed pass interference call.
The Broncos fell 35-33. Many fans and celebrities took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their thoughts and opinions about the Broncos so far this year. Some are even advocating for a defensive coordinator change while others are pointing out some foul play by players.
For week three, the Broncos head to Miami to battle the Dolphins. Kick off will be at 11am MST. You can catch the game on KUGR radio on 104.9.