Fans React to Broncos’ 0-2 Start

DENVER – The Sean Payton era in Broncos Country has had a rocky start. After losing 17-16 to the Raiders in week one, the Broncos took the field against the Washington Commanders as 3.5 point favorites. The Commanders were 1-0 heading into this week after a 4th quarter comeback against Arizona.

Many thought that the Broncos would have a turn around season with the over-under win total at 8.5 games this year after going 5-12 last year. The game would not go as planed for the Broncos. The Washington’s defensive front had a huge game this week after tallying 7 sacks

Bringing the Payne.



Daron Payne forced a 3-and-out by himself in Sunday’s game against the Broncos… 😳 @94yne | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/xhxwcsR7io Advertisement - Story continues below... — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023

Despite the 7 sacks, the Broncos had an opportunity to tie the game with only 3 seconds left in the ball game. They would attempt a Hail Mary and it would be caught for the touchdown.

THE BRONCOS REALLY CONVERTED THIS HAIL MARY TD 🔥



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/h81La5gVjg — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

After they got the touchdown, they still needed the 2 point conversion to send the game into overtime. The Broncos would look for Courtland Sutton through the air but the pass would fall incomplete on what many thought to be a missed pass interference call.

Broncos did not deserve to win but that is PI 999 times out of 1,000.

pic.twitter.com/Oh3IHViPps — Mitchell Carroll (@mitch__carroll) September 17, 2023

The Broncos fell 35-33. Many fans and celebrities took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their thoughts and opinions about the Broncos so far this year. Some are even advocating for a defensive coordinator change while others are pointing out some foul play by players.

Rex Ryan is absolutely SPOT ON about the real problems in Denver right now



pic.twitter.com/pNDN7WnqRW — The Broncos Daily 🗞 (@TheBroncosDaily) September 18, 2023

It’s being reported that Rex Ryan is still at the Denver hotel. Apparently he refuses to take no for an answer and will not leave until the Broncos hire him. He’s current on room payments and has even started working in the kitchen, cookin.



Stay strong Rex, we’ll get you soon. pic.twitter.com/mMTwluVfhd — John (@superbowl3n) September 18, 2023

Broncos fans seeing Russell Wilson hit a Hail Mary to end up losing by 2: pic.twitter.com/KG2kjnh5kS — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) September 17, 2023

Sean Payton in his living room watching Taysom Hill after going 0-2 with the Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/ssl2IksvgA — David Jones (@tenaciousDJONES) September 19, 2023

.@ShannonSharpe React To Russell Wilson & His Denver Broncos 0-2 Start



What’s going on with Russell Wilson? Is football still No. 1 to him? pic.twitter.com/UtIu5egEKa — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 18, 2023

The #NFL may want to look into #Broncos S Kareem Jackson…



Back to back weeks where he viciously hit a player and left them down on the field because of it.



He was fined last week for the hit on Jakobi Meyers, now today for the hit he laid on Logan Thomas.



It’s a reoccurring… pic.twitter.com/SngjXdCWEt — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

“Vance, what have you done since becoming the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos?”



pic.twitter.com/rfosQl4uVV — John (@superbowl3n) September 18, 2023

221 days til the Broncos draft Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr, Drake Maye or Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/a1kfxYckwE — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) September 17, 2023

For week three, the Broncos head to Miami to battle the Dolphins. Kick off will be at 11am MST. You can catch the game on KUGR radio on 104.9.