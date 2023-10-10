Fans React to Denver Falling To the New York Jets

DENVER – The 1-3 Denver Broncos and the 1-3 New York Jets faced off last Sunday in a game full of storylines.

Last year the Denver Broncos were led by Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and did not have the success they hoped after trading for Super Bowl-winning Quarterback, Russell Willson. Sean Payton, who has won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called the job Hackett did, “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Nathaniel Hackett was then replaced by Sean Payton as the head coach of the Broncos after sending their 2023 first-round pick from San Francisco, which they used to draft defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and a 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans for Payton and its 2024 third-round pick. Hackett would go back to offensive coordinating after his year with the Broncos, and would reunite with Aaron Rodgers in New York. Hackett and Rodgers were together in Green Bay before Nathaniel got the head coach job in Denver.

Many thought that the combination of Wilson as Quarterback and Payton as the leader of the team would result in instant success in Broncos Country. After four weeks the Broncos have only won one game and that was against a Chicago Bears team that was winless at the time.

This was expected to be a “get right” game for the Broncos going against their former head coach who was without his star Quarterback after a torn Achilles suffered after 4 plays in the season opener.

The Broncos would eventually lose the game with a final score of 31-21. Bronco fans were unimpressed and some of them are starting to point the finger right back at Payton.

Someone tell Sean Payton that this is one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) October 8, 2023

Some are calling this just another mistake in the long list of recent decisions by the Broncos organization.

11) Drafting Bradley Chubb over Josh Allen



12) Hiring Vance Joseph.. again… — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 9, 2023

The game wasn’t all bad for fans. Jaleel McLaughlin had a big game for the Broncos and has added some excitement for fans on what seems to be a gloomy road ahead.

Some sports personalities have also stated that they believe the issue in Denver lies in the Quarterback play. Others are starting to wonder how long the Payton and Wilson duo will last.

The Sean Payton who blamed Nathaniel Hackett to take pressure off Russell Wilson just gave Russ an ear full for not throwing the ball away before getting strip-sacked for the deciding TD as Hackett celebrates on the opposite sideline. Maybe it was mostly Russ' fault last year. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 8, 2023

So, who will be QB of the Denver Broncos next season?pic.twitter.com/PAciKkV4az — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 9, 2023

New York Jets head coach did not forget the comments made by Payton this offseason and had a few choice words for him after the game.

Wow — Robert Saleh's message to Sean Payton postgame?



"Stay Humble."



Take a listen.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/y3sIk8VJ2X — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) October 9, 2023

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also catching some flack from what fans believed to be “low effort” last week against the Jets.

More effort went into this tweet than he showed Sunday — Casual (@david_freeze) October 10, 2023

The Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Thursday for a prime-time game in Kansas.