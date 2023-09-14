Fan’s Reaction To Josh Allen’s Poor Week 1 Performance

New York – Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened up their season on Monday night in a prime time game against the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills were 2 point favorites before the game. On the Jet’s first offensive drive of the season, their new Hall of Fame caliber Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with a torn achilles. The Jets then had to turn to second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Zach Wilson.

LOOK AT HIS FACE AFTER HE HAD TO PUT ZACH WILSON BACK IN LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ljYZeb5eiq — owen (@joemazzulla) September 12, 2023

This led many fans to believe the Bills would be able to take the game with ease. Unfortunately for the Bills and Josh Allen, Jordan Whitehead would have a career night, tying a Jets record with 3 interceptions in a single game.

Jordan Whitehead ties the @nyjets franchise record with 3 INT in a game.



He is the 9th to do it and first since Ty Law in 2005 at home vs. the Bills.pic.twitter.com/KuEDYpX1NP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2023

The game would head into overtime where Xavier Gibson would end it on a punt return touchdown. According to NBC sports, it was just the third time in NFL history that a punt was returned for a touchdown in overtime

we call this angle of @Gipson22X's game winner: pure joy pic.twitter.com/j7X7F4ubNN — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 13, 2023

Many fans and players then took to “X”, formerly known as “Twitter”, to voice their thoughts on the first Monday night game of the year.

Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 12, 2023

I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of the game. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. Josh Allen has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye bills. I am no longer a fan. pic.twitter.com/Ql3TVy1obN — Michael (@michael24442) September 12, 2023

Today my dad asked me to clean his car for him and so I spent the whole morning doing it. After some time, I went back inside and my father asked me how the car was looking. “Josh Allen” I just replied. He just smiled. He knew that it was washed. — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) September 12, 2023

After the bombardment of negative comments on X, fans came in defense of Allen with some stating he may have been playing hurt.

Does Josh Allen have a concussion?



Why is he not pulled for this at least to get checked?



Why not? Because it only matters when it’s Miami. pic.twitter.com/8UpGWa1IlF — Ghost of Adam Gase (@GhostOfAdamGase) September 12, 2023

Josh Allen will be fine. At the end of the day, that's my QB1. — Justin #BillsMafia (@IAmTheNizz) September 12, 2023

@GetUpESPN It was one game . Joe Burrow had a bad game to why aren't you crucifying Joey B. Josh Allen will be fine. — Comicbookguy76 (@TFG11984) September 13, 2023

Josh Allen and the Bills will host the Las Vegas Raiders this week for their first home game of the season this Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.