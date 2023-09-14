Fan’s Reaction To Josh Allen’s Poor Week 1 Performance

New York – Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened up their season on Monday night in a prime time game against the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills were 2 point favorites before the game. On the Jet’s first offensive drive of the season, their new Hall of Fame caliber Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with a torn achilles. The Jets then had to turn to second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Zach Wilson.
This led many fans to believe the Bills would be able to take the game with ease. Unfortunately for the Bills and Josh Allen, Jordan Whitehead would have a career night, tying a Jets record with 3 interceptions in a single game.
The game would head into overtime where Xavier Gibson would end it on a punt return touchdown. According to NBC sports, it was just the third time in NFL history that a punt was returned for a touchdown in overtime
Many fans and players then took to “X”, formerly known as “Twitter”, to voice their thoughts on the first Monday night game of the year.
After the bombardment of negative comments on X, fans came in defense of Allen with some stating he may have been playing hurt.
Josh Allen and the Bills will host the Las Vegas Raiders this week for their first home game of the season this Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.