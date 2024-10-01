Farrell Delano Richards (February 9, 1956 – September 15, 2024)

Farrell Delano Richards, age 68, a resident of Philippi, West Virginia, passed away Sunday September 15, 2024 at his residence.

Farrell was born February 9, 1956 in Philippi, a son of the late Farrell D. Richards Sr. and Gertrude (Mouser) Richards. Farrell was united in marriage to Carol A. (Driggers) Richards who survives.

Farrell worked as a fieldman in the Gas Field Services of Wyoming. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and riding his Harley. Farrell always looked forward to bible study, worship and services at the Southern Baptist Church of Philippi.

Farrell is survived by his wife Carol Richards; sons Chad E. Richards, and Justin Richards; stepsons Frank Garcia and Richard S. Garcia; grandchildren Lily Richards and Isabella Richards; step grandchildren Amber S. Garcia and Tasharya Garcia; siblings Russ Richards, Thomas Richards, Norm Richards, Eddie Richards, and Gwendolyn “Joyce” George; several nieces and nephews.

Farrell was preceded in death by his parents Farrell Sr. and Gertrude Richards; siblings Larry Richards and Charlie Richards.

In honor of Farrell’s request, cremation will be honored. A private graveside service will be held. Please join us at 2 p.m. on October 12, 2024 at the Elk City Church for share memories and a meal.

