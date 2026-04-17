Farson-Eden Adapts in Midweek Meet

EVANSTON — A schedule change due to weather concerns shifted Farson-Eden’s trip to Evanston up to Wednesday, where the Pronghorns turned in several top finishes against a larger field at the Rick and Wendy Schuler Invitational.

Competing against programs from 1A-4A, Farson-Eden finished with 29 points in the girls standings and 28 in the boys standings.

The Pronghorns were led by strong performances in the distance events on the girls side. Saige Baker placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.99, while Aubrey Bordelman added another runner-up finish in the 1600 at 6:16.42.

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Sophia Goicolea contributed in multiple events, placing fourth in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 9.75 inches and finishing fifth in the 200-meter dash in 29.89.

On the boys side, senior athlete Kole Johnson led the sprint group with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash at 24.81. He also placed fifth in the 100 (12.24) and added another fifth-place finish in the 400 with a time of 55.37.

In the field events, Jeff Goodwin turned in a pair of top-five finishes, placing third in the discus with a throw of 147-0.5 and fifth in the shot put at 42-3.0. Mason Bear added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump at 38-1.0.

Kali Neese just missed out on the top five for Farson-Eden, placing sixth in the girls shot put with a throw of 28-9.0.

Next week, Farson-Eden is scheduled to compete in Rock Springs for the Ted Schroder Memorial Meet.