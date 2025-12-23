Farson-Eden Basketball Teams Close 2025 at Wrangler Invite

SHOSHONI — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams wrapped up the 2025 calendar year over the weekend at the Wrangler Invite in Shoshoni, closing the stretch with a mix of challenges and positive momentum ahead of one final tournament after the New Year.

The Pronghorn boys opened the weekend Friday with a loss to Burlington, falling 70-33. Farson-Eden struggled to keep pace as Burlington pulled away early and maintained control throughout the contest.

Saturday brought a split for the Pronghorns. Farson-Eden dropped its first game of the day to Meeteetse, 55-28, before bouncing back in the finale with a 50-45 win over Dubois. The victory allowed the Pronghorns to close the tournament and the calendar year on a positive note.

The Farson-Eden girls faced a tough test Friday against No. 2 Burlington, falling 50-19 in their tournament opener.

The Pronghorns responded emphatically on Saturday, picking up a pair of decisive wins. Farson-Eden defeated Meeteetse 57-15 before closing the weekend with a 55-15 victory over Dubois, ending the year with back-to-back wins.

The games at the Wrangler Invite marked the final contests of the 2025 calendar year for both Farson-Eden teams. The Pronghorns will return to action immediately after the New Year with one remaining tournament in Kemmerer, where both squads will look to carry momentum into the heart of the season.