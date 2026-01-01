Farson-Eden Basketball Teams Set for Final Tournament Tune-Up in Kemmerer

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will return to action this weekend at the Fossil Classic in Kemmerer, marking their final tournament games before opening the home schedule later this month.

Both Pronghorn squads will use the two-day event as a tune-up before hosting Little Snake River for their first home games of the season on Jan. 9.

The Farson-Eden boys will open tournament play Friday afternoon when they face Rich County, Utah, at 1 p.m. in the main gym. The Pronghorns will return to the floor later that night for a matchup against host Kemmerer, a 2A program, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. in the main gym.

Tournament play continues Saturday as Farson-Eden takes on 2A Big Piney at 5:30 p.m., also in the main gym.

The Pronghorn girls begin their Fossil Classic slate Friday morning with a 10 a.m. game against 2A Kemmerer in the main gym. Farson-Eden will then face Rich County, Utah, at 5:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.

On Saturday, the girls will close tournament play against 2A Big Piney, with a 4 p.m. tip scheduled in the auxiliary gym.

The Fossil Classic represents the final tournament action of the season’s opening stretch for Farson-Eden. Following the weekend in Kemmerer, both the boys and girls teams will turn their attention to their first home games of the year, scheduled for Jan. 9 against Little Snake River.