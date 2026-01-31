Farson-Eden Boys Upset No. 5 Cokeville in Conference Thriller

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys basketball team picked up a statement win Friday night, edging No. 5 Cokeville 53-51 in a Class 1A conference game to highlight the Pronghorns’ home weekend.

The two-point victory marked a significant moment for Farson-Eden against a Cokeville program that has been one of the state’s most consistent winners. Cokeville has won 22 games in each of the past two seasons, underscoring the size of the upset for the Pronghorns in conference play.

Farson-Eden was able to hold off a late push from the Panthers to secure the win, earning a key league victory against one of the top-ranked teams in Class 1A.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In the girls game, Farson-Eden fell to top-ranked Cokeville, 56-38, in conference action. The Lady Panthers controlled the pace to remain unbeaten in conference play atop the Class 1A rankings, while the Lady Pronghorns continued to gain experience against one of the state’s elite programs.

Next week, Farson-Eden hits the road to face Encampment and Saratoga.