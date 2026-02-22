Farson-Eden Closes Regular Season, Turns Focus to Regionals

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams wrapped up the regular season this weekend and will now turn their attention to the Class 1A West Regional tournament in Lander.

The Pronghorn boys finished the regular season 4-6 in the Southwest and 6-15 overall. Farson-Eden opened the weekend with a 51-49 conference win over Ft. Washakie on Friday. The two-point victory gave the Pronghorns a strong start to the final stretch of the regular season.

On Saturday, Farson-Eden fell to Hanna Elk Mountain, 58-53, closing the regular season with a competitive five-point loss.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The split result capped the regular season as the Pronghorns now prepare for postseason play.

The Farson-Eden girls concluded the regular season 5-5 in the Southwest and 12-9 overall. The Lady Pronghorns earned a decisive 71-29 conference victory over Ft. Washakie on Friday, controlling the game from start to finish.

Farson-Eden followed that performance with a 50-37 win over H.E.M. on Saturday to close the regular season on a two-game winning streak.

Both the Farson-Eden boys and girls teams will travel to Lander next week to compete in the Class 1A West Regional tournament as they look to extend their seasons into the state tournament.