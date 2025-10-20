Farson-Eden Dominates on the Gridiron, Battles Through Tough Volleyball Stretch

FARSON — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns capped off a busy week of varsity action with a dominant football win and a series of competitive volleyball matchups against strong opponents.

On the football field Friday, the Pronghorns rolled past Dubois 60-20, putting together one of their most complete performances of the season. Farson-Eden’s offense clicked early and never looked back, powering through the Rams’ defense while holding strong on the other side of the ball to secure the decisive victory.

The Farson-Eden volleyball team faced a packed schedule, starting Tuesday, Oct. 14, with an interclass battle against 2A Big Piney. The Pronghorns put up a strong fight, taking one set but ultimately falling 3-1 by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-19.

Farson-Eden bounced back on Friday, Oct. 17, opening conference play with a 3-1 victory over Encampment. The Pronghorns controlled much of the match, winning 25-21, 25-12, 20-25 and 25-10 to secure the conference win. That same day, they faced fifth-ranked Saratoga, pushing the Panthers in a hard-fought second set but falling 3-0 (25-12, 30-28, 25-18).

The week concluded Saturday, Oct. 18, when Farson-Eden took on top-ranked Little Snake River. Despite a strong effort, the Pronghorns were swept 3-0 by the Rattlers, who took the match 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16.

The Pronghorns will look to build on their momentum from both the football field and the volleyball court as they continue conference play in the final stretch of the regular season.