Farson-Eden Eyes Strong Season With Mix of Experience and Youth

FARSON — The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns are heading into the 2025 6-man football season with a mix of veteran leadership and young talent eager to step up.

Seniors Kole Johnson and Mason Bear, along with junior Jeffery Goodwin, will lead the returning group. The roster also includes a handful of sophomores expected to fill key roles.

Last fall, the Pronghorns achieved the third-highest average of rushing yards per game in the state for 6-man football. Head Coach Ryan Lay attributed the team’s success to its commitment to leveraging its strengths in the run game while incorporating just enough passing to keep opponents on their toes.

We play to our strengths, and last year running was our strength. We had some pretty hard nosed kids up front and do our best to keep that tradition alive. Ryan Lay

The players have spent the summer in the weight room preparing for the season, something Lay believes will pay off when games begin. Official practices start Aug. 18, but the team has already seen positive signs during summer camp, particularly in identifying where each player fits best in the system.

Depth has been a challenge in recent years, but Lay is optimistic that the roster numbers this fall will be higher than in the past, offering hope for stronger overall team depth.

The schedule will bring tough competition, though Lay emphasizes taking the season one game at a time. He keeps players motivated by maintaining a clear focus on team goals while incorporating competitive, fun activities to keep the energy high throughout the year.

While Lay avoids predicting how position battles will shake out, he’s eager to see how players respond in early matchups against strong opponents. His goals for the season extend beyond the scoreboard — building a team that competes whistle to whistle and developing athletes who can overcome adversity both on and off the field.

“As always, off the field we want to develop our athletes into great young men. Knowing that they can push through adversity and do things that they didn’t think they could is a great way to help foster that,” he said. “On the field, it’s to develop a solid unit that competes to their highest potential and competes whistle to whistle.”