Farson-Eden Football Enters Playoffs; Volleyball Heads to Regionals

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School’s fall sports teams are preparing for a critical week, with football traveling for a playoff matchup and the volleyball team competing in 1A West Regionals at Lander High School.

The Pronghorn football team secured the No. 3 seed in the 1A 6-Man South after a coin toss broke a three-way tie between Farson-Eden, Dubois, and Casper Christian. All three schools finished the season 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play. Farson-Eden will travel to Hulett for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Pronghorns are coming off a 55-15 win over Rock Springs JV in their final regular-season game.

Farson-Eden’s volleyball team is heading to the 1A West Regionals this week at Lander High School, with matches split between the Fieldhouse and Auxiliary Gym. Burlington earned the No. 1 seed from the Northwest Conference, while Little Snake River claimed the No. 1 seed from the Southwest Conference. Farson-Eden will face Burlington in Game 2 on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Fieldhouse.

The double-elimination tournament continues Saturday, culminating with the championship match at 1 p.m. in the Fieldhouse. The regionals provide a chance for Farson-Eden to advance toward the state tournament and continue a strong finish to the fall season.