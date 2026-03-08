Farson-Eden Girls Capture Consolation Championship at State Tournament

CASPER — The Farson-Eden girls basketball team closed its season on a high note, winning the consolation championship at the Class 1A State Tournament with a 48-33 victory over Lingle-Ft. Laramie on Saturday.

The Pronghorns rebounded from a first-round loss to finish the tournament with two straight wins and claim the consolation trophy.

Farson-Eden opened the state tournament Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center against No. 1 East seed Southeast, the two-time defending state champion. Southeast pulled away for a 37-23 victory behind a 19-point performance from Booth.

The loss moved Farson-Eden into the consolation bracket, where the Pronghorns faced Lusk on Friday. Farson-Eden responded with a 44-34 win to eliminate the Tigers and advance to the consolation final.

On Saturday, the Pronghorns defeated Lingle-Ft. Laramie 48-33 to secure the consolation championship and finish their state tournament run with a winning record over the final two days.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Southeast captured its third consecutive Class 1A state title with a 31-26 win over Little Snake River in the championship game. Burlington defeated Cokeville 58-51 to claim third place.

Farson-Eden’s strong finish in Casper capped a successful postseason run that saw the Pronghorns qualify for state through the 1A West Regional tournament and close their season with a victory on the final day of competition.