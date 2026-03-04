Farson-Eden Girls Set for Class 1A State Tournament

FARSON — The Farson-Eden girls basketball team will open play at the Class 1A State Tournament in Casper Thursday after earning the No. 4 seed out of the West at last week’s regional tournament.

The Pronghorns enter the state tournament looking to build on their regional performance as they prepare to face one of the top teams in the state on the opening day of competition.

The Pronghorns will face No. 1 East seed Southeast at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Southeast enters the tournament as the two-time defending Class 1A state champion and will be seeking a third consecutive title.

Farson-Eden secured its state berth with a fourth-place finish at the 1A West Regional in Lander, qualifying for the eight-team bracket.

Thursday’s opening round begins with No. 2 West Burlington taking on No. 3 East Lusk at 9 a.m., followed by Southeast and Farson-Eden. In the afternoon session, No. 2 East Lingle-Ft. Laramie plays No. 3 West Little Snake River at 3:30 p.m., and No. 1 West Cokeville faces No. 4 East Hulett at 5 p.m.

The tournament continues Friday at Casper College. The losers of Games 1 and 2 will meet at 9 a.m. in an elimination game, followed by the losers of Games 3 and 4 at 10:30 a.m. The semifinal matchups are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday’s action shifts to Natrona County High School for the consolation trophy game at 9 a.m. and the third-place game at 10:30 a.m. The Class 1A championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.