Farson-Eden Heads Out on Conference Road Trip

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will continue Class 1A conference play this weekend with a two-day road trip to Encampment and Saratoga.

The Pronghorn girls will open the weekend Friday with a 4 p.m. conference game at Encampment, followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. Both teams will then travel to Saratoga on Saturday, with the girls scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. and the boys set for a 4:30 p.m. start against No. 3 Saratoga.

Farson-Eden enters the weekend coming off a split at home against Cokeville. The Pronghorn boys earned a marquee conference win, edging No. 5 Cokeville 53-51, while the girls were tested by top-ranked Cokeville in a 56-38 loss.

The boys received strong individual performances in the upset of Cokeville, as Jeffry Goodwin scored 26 points, Eli Scheer pulled down 14 rebounds, and Kole Johnson dished out seven assists. It was the fifth time Goodwin has scored 20 or more points in a game this year and the fourth time in the last six games.

On the girls side against Cokeville, Sophia Goicolea led Farson-Eden with 12 points, while McKenna Goicolea finished with five rebounds and three assists as the Pronghorns continued to gain experience against one of the top teams in Class 1A.

The road swing will present another test for both Farson-Eden squads as conference play continues, with Encampment and Saratoga providing back-to-back league matchups before the Pronghorns return home.