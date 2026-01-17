Farson-Eden Heads to Cokeville for Conference Matchup

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will return to conference play today as they travel to Cokeville for a Class 1A doubleheader.

The varsity girls will tip off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys game at 4:30 p.m., as the Pronghorns look to build off their early-season conference experience.

Saturday’s road games mark another key test for Farson-Eden as conference play continues, with both teams aiming to carry lessons learned from last weekend into the matchup against Cokeville.