Farson-Eden Heads to Little Snake River for Conference Test

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will continue Class 1A conference play Friday with a road trip to Little Snake River, with the varsity girls scheduled to tip at 3:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at 5 p.m.

The Pronghorn boys enter the matchup coming off a 1–2 week, with their lone win coming against Encampment. In that victory, Farson-Eden shot 40 percent from three-point range as a team. The Pronghorns will look to build on that shooting performance after a difficult outing against Saratoga, where they were outblocked 9–6 and forced into 24 turnovers.

On the girls side, Farson-Eden carries momentum into Friday’s road game after going 2–0 last week. The Pronghorns’ defense set the tone across both wins, forcing 73 turnovers in two games while allowing a combined 47 points. The stretch showcased Farson-Eden’s ability to apply pressure and control tempo on the defensive end.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday’s doubleheader at Little Snake River offers another conference measuring stick for both squads as the Pronghorns continue through the heart of the league schedule.