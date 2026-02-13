Farson-Eden Heads to Little Snake River for Conference Test

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will continue Class 1A conference play Friday with a road trip to Little Snake River, with the varsity girls scheduled to tip at 3:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at 5 p.m.
The Pronghorn boys enter the matchup coming off a 1–2 week, with their lone win coming against Encampment. In that victory, Farson-Eden shot 40 percent from three-point range as a team. The Pronghorns will look to build on that shooting performance after a difficult outing against Saratoga, where they were outblocked 9–6 and forced into 24 turnovers.
On the girls side, Farson-Eden carries momentum into Friday’s road game after going 2–0 last week. The Pronghorns’ defense set the tone across both wins, forcing 73 turnovers in two games while allowing a combined 47 points. The stretch showcased Farson-Eden’s ability to apply pressure and control tempo on the defensive end.
Friday’s doubleheader at Little Snake River offers another conference measuring stick for both squads as the Pronghorns continue through the heart of the league schedule.