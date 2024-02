FARSON – Several Pronghorns made the Fall 2023 Principal’s Honor Roll list at Farson-Eden High School. The students named to the list are:

Jaycee Dufford

Alivia Goicolea

Kole Johnson

Ory Johnson

Cadence Jones

Tacelyn Jones

Autumn Madsen

Loy Madsen

Bailee Neilson

Aimee Robb

Harlie Smith

Rebecca Smith

Sam Walker

Marilyn Weaver