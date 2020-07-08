Farson Eden High School Students Raise Money for School

FARSON — Farson/Eden’s class of 2023 went to the Sweetwater Speedway Stock Car Races on June 19 and 20 and sold 50/50 tickets, candy, soda, and chips.

At the track, they also helped out in the concession stand. While selling these items, they had the chance to watch the races.

The fundraiser was a success as the class was able to raise enough money for what they need this year. It was a fantastic fundraiser with the bonus of the Stock Car Races. Those participating in the fundraiser had a good time and enjoyed the race-track atmosphere.