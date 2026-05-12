Farson-Eden Hires Applequist to Lead Volleyball

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School has turned to a familiar face to lead its volleyball program, hiring longtime educator and assistant coach Jennifer Applequist as the Lady Pronghorns’ new head coach.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced the hire yesterday on Facebook, bringing Applequist back to the sidelines after years of involvement with the program and community.

Applequist has spent 26 years working in education at Farson-Eden School and has been closely tied to the volleyball program throughout that time. Her coaching background includes 11 seasons as the high school assistant volleyball coach under Patty Mitchelson, along with two years leading the middle school program.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Applequist and her husband, Trip, live on their family ranch in Farson, where they raised their two children, both graduates of Farson-Eden School. The district said the family’s longstanding ties to the school and community have made Farson-Eden an important part of their lives for many years.

After stepping away from coaching to support her husband’s football coaching career and watch her son compete, Applequist said she is eager to return to the court.

With decades of experience in education and athletics, Applequist brings a deep understanding of the school and community to the position. The district said she looks forward to bringing enthusiasm, leadership and commitment to Farson-Eden student-athletes.

The district also announced the return of Morgan Long as assistant coach for the volleyball program.

Morgan Long. Photo from the Sweetwater County School District #1 Facebook page.

Long previously served as an assistant coach at Farson-Eden beginning in 2020 before stepping away to focus on her family. A Wyoming native from Baggs, Long grew up around the sport, inspired by her mother’s coaching background before continuing her own volleyball career through college.

After her playing career, Long transitioned into coaching and is now set to reunite with Applequist on the Farson-Eden sideline this fall.

Long and her husband are raising three children, and the district said she is excited to help Farson-Eden student-athletes continue to grow both on and off the court.