Farson-Eden Names David Jones New Boys Basketball Head Coach

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School has turned to a familiar Wyoming name to lead its boys basketball program, hiring David Jones as head coach.

Jones, who grew up in La Barge and played for Big Piney High School, takes over the Pronghorns after they finished last season with a 6-4 record in the 1A Southwest Conference and a 12-12 overall mark under Rick Mitchelson.

Jones brings a strong background in Wyoming basketball to the position. He played for the Big Piney Punchers before attending Northwest College, where he served as a student assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. He later attended the University of Wyoming, earning a degree in physical education while working as a student manager for the Cowboys.

Since graduating, Jones has taught and coached in multiple Wyoming school districts, earning a reputation for his dedication to student-athletes and his passion for the sport.

“His experience, commitment to excellence, and love for Wyoming basketball make him the perfect fit to lead our boys’ program,” Farson-Eden principal Barbara Rezzonico said in the school’s announcement.

Jones said he is eager to begin building a competitive program based on teamwork, discipline, and community pride.

The Pronghorns are set to return to the court this winter. They look to improve on last season’s balanced record and make a run in the 1A Southwest.