Farson–Eden Names Thomas Smith New Middle School Boys Basketball Coach

FARSON — Farson–Eden Middle School has named Thomas Smith as its new boys basketball coach, bringing a familiar face and longtime community member to the program.

Smith, a 2010 Farson–Eden graduate, returns to the school after building his career and family in the community. He and his wife, Sami Jo Smith, are raising their two children, Kensen and Kashlee, in Farson. After high school, Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from the University of Wyoming.

School officials said Smith’s commitment to both his profession and his hometown makes him a strong fit to lead the middle school boys team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Farson–Eden is also bringing back assistant coach Bob Chesnovar, who provides experience and continuity to the program. Chesnovar’s return is expected to support player development and help guide the team through another competitive year.

The Pronghorns will begin preparing for the season with Smith at the helm and Chesnovar returning to the bench as the program looks forward to a promising year on the court.