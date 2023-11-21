Farson-Eden, Pinedale, and Bridger Valley All-State/Conference Football

FARSON – Wyoming’s 2A and 1A All-State and All-Conference football award winners were announced late last week. The Farson-Eden Pronghorns had a few players who made the All-Conference list this year.

Below is a list of all Pronghorns who were honored as well as Pinedale and Bridger Valley players who made All-State/Conference for the 2023 season.

1A-6 Man All-Conference

Ory Johnson – Farson-Eden

Cash Jones – Farson-Eden

2A All-State

Carter Bradshaw – Lyman

Max Gregory – Lyman

Sam Gregory – Lyman

Morgan Hatch – Lyman

Carson Eardley – Mountain View

Coby Jones – Mountain View

Justus Platts – Mountain View

Jayce Schultz – Mountain View

Jake Hammer – Pinedale

Defensive Player of the Year = Carson Eardley, Mountain View

2A All-Conference

Carter Bradshaw – Lyman

Max Gregory – Lyman

Sam Gregory – Lyman

Morgan Hatch – Lyman

Kyce Hurdsman – Lyman

Xander Lyman – Lyman

Deavon Shear – Lyman

Caleb Smith – Lyman

Fletcher Black – Mountain View

Carson Eardley – Mountain View

Seamus Hamilton – Mountain View

Coby Jones – Mountain View

Tyler Mair – Mountain View

Justus Platts – Mountain View

Jayce Schultz – Mountain View

Landon Solaas – Mountain View

Konnor Staley – Mountain View

Cale Dauwen – Pinedale

Jake Hammer – Pinedale

Bodie Jensen – Pinedale

Dustin Larsen – Pinedale

Lineman of the Year = Morgan Hatch, Lyman

Coach of the Year = Brent Walk, Mountain View