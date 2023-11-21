Farson-Eden, Pinedale, and Bridger Valley All-State/Conference Football

FARSON – Wyoming’s 2A and 1A All-State and All-Conference football award winners were announced late last week. The Farson-Eden Pronghorns had a few players who made the All-Conference list this year.
Below is a list of all Pronghorns who were honored as well as Pinedale and Bridger Valley players who made All-State/Conference for the 2023 season.
1A-6 Man All-Conference
- Ory Johnson – Farson-Eden
- Cash Jones – Farson-Eden
2A All-State
- Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
- Max Gregory – Lyman
- Sam Gregory – Lyman
- Morgan Hatch – Lyman
- Carson Eardley – Mountain View
- Coby Jones – Mountain View
- Justus Platts – Mountain View
- Jayce Schultz – Mountain View
- Jake Hammer – Pinedale
2A All-Conference
- Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
- Max Gregory – Lyman
- Sam Gregory – Lyman
- Morgan Hatch – Lyman
- Kyce Hurdsman – Lyman
- Xander Lyman – Lyman
- Deavon Shear – Lyman
- Caleb Smith – Lyman
- Fletcher Black – Mountain View
- Carson Eardley – Mountain View
- Seamus Hamilton – Mountain View
- Coby Jones – Mountain View
- Tyler Mair – Mountain View
- Justus Platts – Mountain View
- Jayce Schultz – Mountain View
- Landon Solaas – Mountain View
- Konnor Staley – Mountain View
- Cale Dauwen – Pinedale
- Jake Hammer – Pinedale
- Bodie Jensen – Pinedale
- Dustin Larsen – Pinedale
- Defensive Player of the Year = Carson Eardley, Mountain View
- Lineman of the Year = Morgan Hatch, Lyman
- Coach of the Year = Brent Walk, Mountain View
