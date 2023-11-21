Farson-Eden, Pinedale, and Bridger Valley All-State/Conference Football

Farson-Eden's offense huddles up during a game against the Riverside Rebels. Photo by Brayden Flack.

FARSON – Wyoming’s 2A and 1A All-State and All-Conference football award winners were announced late last week. The Farson-Eden Pronghorns had a few players who made the All-Conference list this year.

Below is a list of all Pronghorns who were honored as well as Pinedale and Bridger Valley players who made All-State/Conference for the 2023 season.

1A-6 Man All-Conference

  • Ory Johnson – Farson-Eden
  • Cash Jones – Farson-Eden

2A All-State

  • Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
  • Max Gregory – Lyman
  • Sam Gregory – Lyman
  • Morgan Hatch – Lyman
  • Carson Eardley – Mountain View
  • Coby Jones – Mountain View
  • Justus Platts – Mountain View
  • Jayce Schultz – Mountain View
  • Jake Hammer – Pinedale
  • Defensive Player of the Year = Carson Eardley, Mountain View

2A All-Conference

  • Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
  • Max Gregory – Lyman
  • Sam Gregory – Lyman
  • Morgan Hatch – Lyman
  • Kyce Hurdsman – Lyman
  • Xander Lyman – Lyman
  • Deavon Shear – Lyman
  • Caleb Smith – Lyman
  • Fletcher Black – Mountain View
  • Carson Eardley – Mountain View
  • Seamus Hamilton – Mountain View
  • Coby Jones – Mountain View
  • Tyler Mair – Mountain View
  • Justus Platts – Mountain View
  • Jayce Schultz – Mountain View
  • Landon Solaas – Mountain View
  • Konnor Staley – Mountain View
  • Cale Dauwen – Pinedale
  • Jake Hammer – Pinedale
  • Bodie Jensen – Pinedale
  • Dustin Larsen – Pinedale
  • Defensive Player of the Year = Carson Eardley, Mountain View
  • Lineman of the Year = Morgan Hatch, Lyman
  • Coach of the Year = Brent Walk, Mountain View

