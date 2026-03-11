Farson-Eden Players Earn All-Conference, All-State Honors

FARSON — Several Farson-Eden basketball players were recognized for their performances during the 2025-26 season with All-Conference and All-State honors following the release of postseason awards earlier this week.

The All-Conference teams were selected by coaches within each conference, with Class 1A choosing 12 players in each quadrant.

On the girls side, Farson-Eden had three players named to the Class 1A Southwest All-Conference team: Alivia Goicolea, Sophia Goicolea, and Cadence Jones. The trio played key roles for the Pronghorns during the season, helping Farson-Eden advance to the Class 1A State Tournament and capture the consolation championship.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Pronghorn boys also had representation on the All-Conference list, as Jeffrey Goodwin was selected to the Class 1A Southwest team.

In addition to the conference honors, two Farson-Eden players were recognized at the state level. Alivia Goicolea and Sophia Goicolea were both named to the Wyoming Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team.

Alivia Goicolea earned All-State recognition for the second time in her career after previously receiving the honor in 2025.

The postseason awards highlight a successful year for the Farson-Eden girls program, which advanced to the state tournament and finished the season by winning the consolation championship in Casper, while also recognizing individual performances from both the girls and boys teams.