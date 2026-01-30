Farson-Eden Prepares to Host Top-Ranked Cokeville in Conference Doubleheader

FARSON — The Farson-Eden girls and boys basketball teams will continue Class 1A conference play with a home doubleheader against Cokeville, welcoming one of the state’s top programs to Farson.

The varsity girls will open the evening at 3 p.m. in a matchup against No. 1 Cokeville. The contest presents a significant conference test for Farson-Eden as it faces the top-ranked team in Class 1A on its home floor.

Following the girls game, the Pronghorn boys will take the court at 4:30 p.m. against No. 5 Cokeville. The matchup marks another key conference opportunity as Farson-Eden looks to compete against one of the division’s ranked teams.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Both games are part of conference play as the Pronghorns continue through the heart of their league schedule, with the home doubleheader offering a chance to test progress against established Class 1A contenders.