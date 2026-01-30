Farson-Eden Prepares to Host Top-Ranked Cokeville in Conference Doubleheader

FARSON — The Farson-Eden girls and boys basketball teams will continue Class 1A conference play with a home doubleheader against Cokeville, welcoming one of the state’s top programs to Farson.
The varsity girls will open the evening at 3 p.m. in a matchup against No. 1 Cokeville. The contest presents a significant conference test for Farson-Eden as it faces the top-ranked team in Class 1A on its home floor.
Following the girls game, the Pronghorn boys will take the court at 4:30 p.m. against No. 5 Cokeville. The matchup marks another key conference opportunity as Farson-Eden looks to compete against one of the division’s ranked teams.
Both games are part of conference play as the Pronghorns continue through the heart of their league schedule, with the home doubleheader offering a chance to test progress against established Class 1A contenders.