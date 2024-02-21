Farson-Eden Pronghorns Head to Lander for 1A West Regionals

LANDER – The Farson-Eden Pronghorns head to Lander this week for the 1A West Regional Tournament. They enter this week’s games as the second seed in the Southwest and face Riverside, who is the third seed in the Northwest.

The Pronghorns finished the year with a 5-3 conference record and a 12-8 overall record. They were led by Aden Neese, who leads all Wyoming boys basketball teams in rebounds with 12.5 rebounds per game heading into last week as well as ranking second in the state and first in 1A for scoring with 22 points per game. Cash Jones was also first in assists for all classifications with 5.6 per game heading into the final week of the regular season. Kaison Macy also had a great year. He was second on the team in rebounds and points behind Neese with 13.9 points and nine rebounds per game.

In order to make state next week, the Pronghorns must win two games at regionals before they lose two. If they win their first two games, they are guaranteed to make state and will compete with the other 2-0 team in the tournament for the first seed at state. If they lose one game before winning two, they will be placed into a separate bracket. If they win their second game while in the separate bracket, they will be guaranteed a spot at state and will compete for the third seed with the other 2-1 team in the bracket.

If they obtain the first seed in the west, they will then get to face the bottom seed of the east next week at state. If they were to go on to win the state tournament, it would be their first state championship since 2019.