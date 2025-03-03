Farson-Eden Punches Ticket to State Tournament

Photo from Matt Gardner

FARSON — The Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns are headed to the Class 1A state basketball tournament after securing their spot with a crucial win over Encampment in the regional tournament. Facing elimination, Farson-Eden rose to the occasion with a dominant 58-41 victory, ending the Tigers’ season and keeping their championship hopes alive.

With the win, the Pronghorns advanced to the third-place game against Riverside. Despite a hard-fought effort, they fell short in a 41-32 loss to the Rebels, securing the No. 4 seed from the western region. Riverside will enter the state tournament as the No. 3 seed.

The Lady Pronghorns now turn their attention to the state tournament, where they will face a tough opening-round matchup against Southeast High School, the No. 1 seed from the east. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

If Farson-Eden pulls off the upset, they will advance to the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Burlington and Lingle-Ft. Laramie. A loss would place them in a consolation game on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. against the loser of the same matchup.

The Class 1A/2A state basketball tournament runs from March 6-8, with games taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center, Casper College, and Natrona County High School.

