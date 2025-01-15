Farson-Eden School Releases 2024-2025 First Semester Honor Rolls

FARSON –– High school and middle school students at Farson-Eden School were recognized for their academic achievements recently when the school issued its first semester honor rolls.

High school students on the A Honor Roll are: Jackson Buss, Clancy Madsen, Bryn Abbott, Cooper Jones, Tacelyn Jones, Rebecca Smith, Jeffrey Godwin, Bailee Neilson, Alivia Goicolea, and Kole Johnson.

High school students on the A/B Honor Roll are: Saige Baker, Aubrey Boodleman, Kama Collins, Byron Johnson, Chael Morrill, Stryker Thoren, Hayden Knezovich, Randal Reddon, Landen Smith, Keelie Thoren, Makenzi Reddon, Mason Bear, Jaycee Dufford, CJay Hodder, Cadence Jones, Autumn Madsen, and Eli Scheer.

Middle school students on the A Honor Roll are Paiden Neilson and Miley Thoman.

Middle school students on the A/B Honor Roll are: Haylee Boodleman, Madison Cook, Easton Macy, Elliana Ryan, Kezlee Collins, Addison Eaton, McKenna Goicolea, Madison Hodder, Bree Long, Lexi Robinson, Tessa Ryan, Wade Thoman, Sage Madsen, Paige Neilson, Azara Schilter, and Aieigh Walsh.