Farson-Eden Seasons End in Quarterfinal and Regional Battles

FARSON — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns’ fall sports seasons came to a close this week, as both the football and volleyball teams were eliminated from postseason play after hard-fought efforts.

On the football field, the Pronghorns traveled to face Hulett in the Class 1A Six-Man quarterfinals. In a high-scoring offensive showcase, Farson-Eden came up just short, falling 69-60. Despite the loss, the Pronghorns displayed grit and determination, keeping pace with one of the top teams in the state and finishing the season with a strong overall campaign.

The Farson-Eden volleyball team also saw its season end over the weekend at the regional tournament. On Friday, Oct. 31, the Pronghorns faced Burlington to open play and fell in straight sets 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12. Later that day, Farson-Eden battled Riverside in a must-win elimination match. After dropping the first two sets 25-8 and 25-22, the Pronghorns rallied to take the third 25-17 before ultimately falling 25-12 in the fourth, ending their postseason run.

While the results didn’t go their way, both Farson-Eden teams showed toughness and progress throughout the year, competing into the postseason against some of Wyoming’s best.