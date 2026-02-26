Farson-Eden Set for 1A West Regional Tournament in Lander

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will open postseason play this week at the Class 1A West Regional Tournament, scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at Lander High School.

Both teams enter the eight-team bracket looking to secure one of four qualifying spots for the state tournament.

The Farson-Eden boys earned the No. 4 seed out of the Southwest and will open regional play Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Field House against No. 1 Northwest Burlington.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Pronghorns face a tough opening-round test against the tournament’s top seed. With the regional format double elimination, a win would send Farson-Eden to the semifinals, while a loss would drop the team into the consolation bracket.

To qualify for the state tournament, a team must win two games before suffering two losses.

The Farson-Eden girls enter regionals as the No. 3 seed out of the Southwest and will open Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 2 Northwest Riverside in the auxiliary gym.

Like the boys bracket, the girls tournament is double elimination. A first-round win advances Farson-Eden to the semifinals, while a loss shifts the Pronghorns into the consolation side of the bracket.