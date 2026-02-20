Farson-Eden Set to Close Regular Season at Home

Mckenna Goicolea. Photo from Morgan Mines

FARSON — The Farson-Eden High School basketball teams will close out the regular season this weekend with a pair of home games, marking the final opportunities for the Pronghorns to play on their home court before postseason action begins.

Farson-Eden opens the weekend Friday against Ft. Washakie in a Class 1A conference matchup. The girls game is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. The conference contests carry added importance as teams finalize positioning ahead of regional play.

  

The Pronghorns return to the court Saturday to host Hanna-Elk Mountain in non-conference action. The girls will tip off at 2 p.m., with the boys to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games against Hanna-Elk Mountain will mark the final home games, the final contests of the regular season, and the final chance to see this senior class play at home for Farson-Eden, giving the Pronghorns one last chance to build momentum before turning their focus to postseason competition.

Sweetwater County Teams Host Casper Schools in Key Quadrant Matchups

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 19, 2026

Tigers, Wolves Set for Showdown at 4A State Swim Championships

Wolves, Tigers Ready for Next Step as Regional Wrestling Arrives

