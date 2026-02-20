Farson-Eden Set to Close Regular Season at Home

FARSON — The Farson-Eden High School basketball teams will close out the regular season this weekend with a pair of home games, marking the final opportunities for the Pronghorns to play on their home court before postseason action begins.

Farson-Eden opens the weekend Friday against Ft. Washakie in a Class 1A conference matchup. The girls game is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. The conference contests carry added importance as teams finalize positioning ahead of regional play.

The Pronghorns return to the court Saturday to host Hanna-Elk Mountain in non-conference action. The girls will tip off at 2 p.m., with the boys to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games against Hanna-Elk Mountain will mark the final home games, the final contests of the regular season, and the final chance to see this senior class play at home for Farson-Eden, giving the Pronghorns one last chance to build momentum before turning their focus to postseason competition.