Farson-Eden Set to Open Conference Play at Home

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will open conference play this weekend with their first home games of the season, welcoming Little Snake River on Friday and Saratoga on Saturday.

Friday’s doubleheader begins with the varsity girls game at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m. Little Snake River enters the matchup as one of the top programs in Class 1A, with the girls ranked second and the boys ranked third.

Conference action continues Saturday when the Pronghorns host Saratoga. The varsity girls will tip off at 3 p.m., with the boys to follow at 4:30 p.m. Saratoga’s boys team comes in ranked fifth in Class 1A.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The weekend marks Farson-Eden’s first opportunity to play in front of a home crowd this season and the opening games of conference competition, setting the tone for the stretch run ahead.