Farson-Eden Shines at Regional Track Meet

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County athletes turned in several state-qualifying and all-conference performances during regional track meets held Friday and Saturday across Wyoming.

Farson-Eden

Farson-Eden competed at the 1A-2A West Regional in Shoshoni, while Green River and Rock Springs faced top competitors at the 4A West Regional in Star Valley.

Farson-Eden was led by multiple first-place performances from sprinter Kole Johnson and thrower Jeff Goodwin.

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Johnson earned all-conference honors after winning the boys 200-meter dash in 23.08 and the 400 in 52.16. He also placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.52.

Goodwin added another regional title for the Pronghorns by winning the boys shot put with a throw of 47-10.75. He also finished second in the discus at 156-5.

On the girls’ side, Sophia Goicolea led Farson-Eden with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 13.50. She also placed fifth in the 200 in 28.32 and fifth in the long jump at 14-1.50.

Cadence Jones finished third in the girls 3,200 in 13:45.77 and seventh in the 1,600 in 6:05.24, while Aubrey Boodleman placed fourth in the 3,200 in 13:47.53 and fifth in the 1,600 in 5:58.45.

Saige Baker added a sixth-place finish in the 800 in 2:32.54.

Farson-Eden’s girls 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Boodleman, Baker, Goicolea and Jones placed third in 4:46.84.

The Lady Pronghorns also picked up points in the field events, where Kali Neese placed fourth in the girls shot put with a throw of 29-6.00.

On the boys side, Eli Scheer placed fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-9 and seventh in the triple jump at 37-7. Clancy Madsen added an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 in 12:48.42.

Farson-Eden finished fifth in both team standings, scoring 45 points in the girls standings and 54 in the boys.

For the full results at the 1A-2A West Regional Track Meet, click here.

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At the 4A West Regional, Rock Springs and Green River competed against some of the state’s top programs.

Rock Springs was led by several runner-up performances. Brianna Dale placed second in the girls pole vault after clearing 11-0, while Trace Walker finished second in the boys pole vault at 13-6. Walker also added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash in 51.12.

Green River’s top finish came from Alayna Kellhofer, who placed fourth in the girls triple jump with a mark of 35-7.75.

Rock Springs also saw strong performances from Cambry Costantino, who placed sixth in the girls long jump at 17-2, and Austin Pfeifer, who finished sixth in the boys 110 hurdles in 15.74 and seventh in the discus with a throw of 139-11.

In distance events, Aria Wheeler placed sixth in the girls 1,600 in 5:35.37 and seventh in the 800 in 2:25.74.

Additional Rock Springs results included Kaarlie Karins placing eighth in the girls 200 in 27.00, Yazdhel Casas taking fifth in the boys 200 in 22.83 and Sergio Sisneros tying for eighth in the boys high jump at 5-11. Carter Gard also cleared 5-11 in the high jump, finishing 10th. In the girls discus, Lilia Faudoa placed seventh with a throw of 108-11.

For Green River, Athena Clement placed seventh in the girls high jump at 4-11, while Sophia Arnold finished sixth in the girls shot put with a throw of 35-1.50.

Rock Springs finished seventh in both the girls and boys team standings, while Green River placed eighth in both divisions.

For the full results of the 4A West Regional Track Meet, click here.