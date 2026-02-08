Farson-Eden Splits Conference Road Games at Encampment, Saratoga

Sophia Goicolea. Photo from Morgan Mines

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams completed a Class 1A conference road swing this week with a mix of results at Encampment and Saratoga.

The Pronghorn boys opened the weekend Friday with a 38-22 conference win at Encampment. Farson-Eden limited Encampment’s scoring throughout the game to secure the road victory and open the trip on a positive note.

Saturday brought a tougher test as the Pronghorns faced No. 3 Saratoga on the road. Saratoga pulled away in the second half to hand Farson-Eden a 54-37 loss in conference play.

The Farson-Eden girls delivered a strong performance Friday, cruising to a 58-14 conference win at Encampment. The Pronghorns controlled the game from start to finish to earn the road victory.

Farson-Eden followed that effort with another conference win Saturday, defeating Saratoga 42-33 on the road. The back-to-back wins capped a successful weekend for the Pronghorn girls in conference play.

The road results gave Farson-Eden a productive week in league action, with both teams continuing their road trip next week to face Little Snake River.

