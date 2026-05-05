Farson-Eden Students Out Hack the Competition

FARSON — Students at Farson-Eden proved they can compete on a national stage last month, earning top-20 finishes in a cybersecurity challenge that drew competitors from universities and schools across the country and internationally.

Three teams from the school placed 16th, 17th and 18th in the MAGIC Capture the Flag Cybersecurity Puzzle Challenge, held virtually April 18. The event is sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory and challenges students to work through interactive, puzzle-based cybersecurity scenarios that emphasize critical thinking and collaboration.

A total of 82 students across 24 teams competed, including college-level participants.

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“Our students did an outstanding job representing Farson-Eden and Sweetwater County School District No. 1,” said Lesieli Dexter of Farson-Eden Middle/High School. “They embraced the challenge, worked through obstacles, and truly enjoyed the experience.”

The Wyoming Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education Division covered registration costs for participating students. The CyberWyoming Alliance, a Laramie-based nonprofit focused on cybersecurity education statewide, provided additional resources.