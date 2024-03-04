Farson-Eden Takes Fourth At State

FARSON – The Pronghorns basketball team made a good run at state last week. After coming out as the second seed of the West last week during Regionals, Farson-Eden faced Guernsey-Sunrise in the first round of the state tournament. They defeated them 54-29 and advanced to the semi-finals where they faced Upton.

Unfortunately for the Pronghorns, they fell 61-44. This moved them into the third-place match where they would face their 1A West Rival, the Cokeville Panthers. FEHS put up a tough fight but lost 68-54, ending their season as the fourth-place finisher.

After defeating the Pronghorns in the semi-finals, Upton went on to win the State Championship 55-36 over Saratoga.

Farson-Eden had four seniors on the boys’ basketball team who played their last high school game last weekend. Cash Jones, Ory Johnson, Kreston Mines, and Connor Weese are all graduating this year. Their head coach Rick Mitchelson provided a statement to SweetwaterNOW on how impactful these boys were to their program and some insight into his vision for next year.