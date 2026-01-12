Farson-Eden Teams Tested in Opening Conference Weekend

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams opened Class 1A conference play last weekend with a pair of home games against ranked opponents, gaining experience in close and competitive matchups.

The Pronghorn boys opened conference play Friday with a tight contest against No. 3 Little Snake River, falling 60-53. Farson-Eden stayed within reach throughout but was unable to close the gap late.

On Saturday, the Pronghorns faced another ranked opponent in No. 5 Saratoga. Saratoga pulled away in the second half, handing Farson-Eden a 48-29 loss in the second conference game of the weekend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the girls’ side, the Lady Pronghorns pushed No. 2 Little Snake River to overtime Friday night but came up just short in a 63-60 loss. The conference opener marked one of the closest games Little Snake River has played this season.

Saturday’s matchup saw the Pronghorns host Saratoga, where Farson-Eden fell 42-35 in another competitive conference contest.

Following the opening conference weekend, both Farson-Eden teams will return to the road next Saturday, Jan. 17, when they travel to face Cokeville in Class 1A conference action.