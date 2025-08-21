Farson-Eden Volleyball Returns Veteran Leaders, Aims for Regional Push

FARSON — With a strong group of returning players and a wave of competitive freshmen pushing for playing time, the Farson-Eden volleyball team enters the 2025 season aiming to build on last year’s progress and make a run to the regional tournament.

Head coach Tiffany Mines said seniors Alivia Goicolea and Cadence Jones will anchor the Pronghorns as key leaders. The duo is expected to carry much of the load while guiding a roster that features both experience and youth.

“I have a bunch of competitive freshmen that could come in and make a huge impact,” Mines said. “They add more competition for all the upperclassmen to earn their spots.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Pronghorns return all but two starters from last season, giving the team valuable continuity and a strong sense of chemistry heading into the fall. Mines said she hopes that experience will combine with a disciplined approach to define the team’s style of play.

Practices this year have centered on sharpening the fundamentals and creating a solid foundation to build from. Mines noted the team’s strength lies in returning a large core of key players with a wide range of talent, but she also pointed to areas of growth, especially when it comes to playing together under pressure.

“There’s room for improvement in working together as a team,” Mines said. “Especially when things get tough against our stronger competitors.”

To prepare for those high-pressure moments, Mines said the Pronghorns have worked to make practices more competitive and intense, simulating the speed and energy of live matches.

As for the schedule, Mines said she looks forward to all conference matchups, particularly showdowns with Snake River and Cokeville, two of the program’s toughest rivals.

The ultimate goal for the Pronghorns this season is to take the next step forward.

“Our major goal for this season is to not cut ourselves short and make it to the regional tournament,” Mines said.