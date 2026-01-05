Farson-Eden Wraps Up Fossil Classic Ahead of Home Opener

Photo from Matt Gardner

KEMMERER — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams closed out tournament play last weekend at the Fossil Classic in Kemmerer, getting a final set of games under their belts before returning home for their first home contests of the season.

The Farson-Eden boys went 1-2 over the two-day tournament. On Friday, the Pronghorns fell 57-38 to Rich County, Utah, before dropping a 67-51 decision to host Kemmerer, a 2A program. Farson-Eden rebounded on Saturday, earning a 57-50 win over 2A Big Piney to close the tournament on a positive note.

The Farson-Eden girls also finished with a 1-2 record at the Fossil Classic. The Lady Pronghorns opened Friday with a convincing 53-25 win over Kemmerer before falling later that day to Rich County, Utah, 58-31. Farson-Eden closed tournament play Saturday with a 58-31 victory over Big Piney.

The Fossil Classic marked the final tournament action for Farson-Eden before the Pronghorns return to their home floor. Both teams are scheduled to host Little Snake River on Jan. 9 for their first home games of the season.

